Mazar x White Rhino is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mazar and White Rhino. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mazar x White Rhino is a powerful and resinous strain that has its origins in Afghanistan and South Africa. It is a great medical remedy due to its high CBD content and relaxing effects. Mazar x White Rhino is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mazar x White Rhino effects include feeling relaxed, blissful, and pain-free. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mazar x White Rhino when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by World of Seeds, Mazar x White Rhino features flavors like earthy, spicy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Mazar x White Rhino typically ranges from $30-$40. Mazar x White Rhino is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the legendary Afghan strain Mazar and the potent White Rhino. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mazar x White Rhino, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.