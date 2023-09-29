Miss Daisy
Miss Daisy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver and GMO. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Miss Daisy is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the CIA’s mind control program that involved LSD and other drugs. Miss Daisy is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Miss Daisy effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Miss Daisy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Savvy, Miss Daisy features flavors like sweet, gassy, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Miss Daisy typically ranges from $30-$40. Miss Daisy is a great strain to enjoy in the evening or night, as it can induce a powerful yet clear-headed high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miss Daisy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Buy strains with similar effects to Miss DaisyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Miss Daisy strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Miss Daisy products near you
Similar to Miss Daisy near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—