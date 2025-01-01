Mjolnir Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thor’s Hammer and Runtz Cake. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, creating a balanced combination of effects and flavors that appeal to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Mjolnir Runtz Cake typically boasts a moderate to high THC content, with levels averaging around 22%. This potency makes it an attractive choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Mjolnir Runtz Cake's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. This strain is known for its mood-enhancing properties, providing a sense of calm and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mjolnir Runtz Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation, making it versatile for addressing various conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Mjolnir Runtz Cake features flavors like sweet, fruity, and a hint of grape, characteristic of its Grape Runtz lineage. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its fruity and earthy aroma. The average price of Mjolnir Runtz Cake typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it an accessible option for those looking for a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience. Mjolnir Runtz Cake is a well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful flavor profile and versatile effects. If you've had the opportunity to try Mjolnir Runtz Cake, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.