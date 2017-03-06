ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Montana Silvertip

Montana Silvertip

Montana Silvertip is a Granddaddy Purple and Super Silver Haze hybrid cross that inherits the name of its homeland. Typical medical applications for Montana Silvertip include ADD/ADHD, migraines, and anxiety.

706 reported effects from 83 people
Relaxed 77%
Happy 75%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 48%
Creative 40%

eric29
Member since 2014
WOW, what a cross! Picked up from the novel tree in Bellevue WA and grown by raven grass in Olympia WA. The smell is very sweet, almost carmel like. When vaped you are hit with an incredible grape flavor, like purple gatorade! The flowers are dense and caked in trichromes. A very blanced hybrid. You...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
markpar
Member since 2015
Grower: Raven Grass Harvest: 10 Sept 2015 Purchased: 24 Oct 2015 Quantity: 1g Retailer: The Novel Tree THC (total): 25.38% THCA: 24.34% CBD: 0.11% Aroma: Earthy. Good earthy, like rich loam, not like a dank and mouldy crawlspace. Flavour: Used a bong, mainly got something akin to peppermi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyTalkative
tattooed11bravo
Member since 2015
This is probably my favorite so far, out of the 9 different kinds I have tried. Second from this company. I have a lot of spinal and nerve issues. This helped with everything. Legs, back, neck, arms, everything felt great. No matter how often I used it, it never left me feeling "bogged down" or heav...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
MontanaMan
Member since 2014
This is some super high quality bud. Gives you energy, focus, and slight pain releif. The bud itself is a beautiful specimen, with light green and purple, and covered in orange hairs. A great tasting bud that is great to enjoy with the local scenery. Recommend grinding with a keef catcher, and t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
aurumjd
Member since 2016
One of the best strains I've ever had. Gives you a quick heady-high (clean, where you don't have to worry about it impinging your speech). It's highly effective for someone with chronic pain due to the quick high which then smoothly turns into a zen body high. Depending on your underlying mood it...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Montana Silvertip
Strain child
Blueberry Silvertip
child

