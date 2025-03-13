Mountain Apple
Mountain Apple is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between (PNW Dodshit x Zkittles) and (Moonbow 112 F2). This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Mountain Apple is a unique and delightful strain that brings together the tropical flavors of pineapple with the earthy notes of Kali Mist. Its well-balanced genetics make it suitable for both novice and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content of around 18%, Mountain Apple is an ideal choice for those seeking a moderate and enjoyable high. Leafly customers report that Mountain Apple's effects include feeling uplifted, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mountain Apple when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects can provide relief without excessive sedation. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Mountain Apple features flavors like sweet pineapple, earthy notes, and a hint of citrus. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Mountain Apple typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for those looking to try this flavorful and well-balanced hybrid. Mountain Apple is a true treat for cannabis enthusiasts, offering a unique combination of flavors and effects that will transport you to a tropical paradise. If you've experienced Mountain Apple, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
