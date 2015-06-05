ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Nice Cherry reviews

Avatar for Danegilly1
Member since 2018
Picked this up not knowing what it was, come to find it's an indica about 2-3 seconds into my first hit. Super fast and up front but no lagginess or heavy sedated feeling. This feels a lot like a haze strain, and its reeeeeal nice.
Avatar for gleneston
Member since 2017
the best indica strain I've tried so far. extremely good for stress and anxiety. no couch lock!
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for tamkargbo
Member since 2017
Good pain reliever. Won't lock you to the couch, but slightly drowsy effects, very light for Indica I think. This gave me a medium level headache.
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for GordBirch
Member since 2014
If I could give this a 6 out of 5 stars, I would - I do lots of reviews, and seldom am I just "Wow, I want to keep taking this medicine" This is sweet, a very full bouquet, not just a sweetness to pot - but truly like berries in a bowl. The taste of the Rosin is a sweet cherry juice - and the high,...
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Jcwarner
Member since 2016
very stoney! For me it has a very citrus smell with a hint of cherry. One hit, I was melted to the couch! overall a good relaxing high, but non motivated.
RelaxedSleepy