Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nice Cherry.
Reviews
14
Danegilly1
Member since 2018
Picked this up not knowing what it was, come to find it's an indica about 2-3 seconds into my first hit. Super fast and up front but no lagginess or heavy sedated feeling. This feels a lot like a haze strain, and its reeeeeal nice.
If I could give this a 6 out of 5 stars, I would - I do lots of reviews, and seldom am I just "Wow, I want to keep taking this medicine"
This is sweet, a very full bouquet, not just a sweetness to pot - but truly like berries in a bowl. The taste of the Rosin is a sweet cherry juice - and the high,...