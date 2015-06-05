Nice Cherry is an indica-dominant strain that captures the flavorful qualities of its Cherry parent and the relaxing attributes of Mr. Nice. With an aroma of sweet skunk, pine, and berry, Nice Cherry delivers a rush of cerebral energy that lifts the mood while relaxing the body. It’ll also bring an edge back to your appetite while providing focus to keep you productive.
