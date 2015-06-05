ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Nice Cherry is an indica-dominant strain that captures the flavorful qualities of its Cherry parent and the relaxing attributes of Mr. Nice. With an aroma of sweet skunk, pine, and berry, Nice Cherry delivers a rush of cerebral energy that lifts the mood while relaxing the body. It’ll also bring an edge back to your appetite while providing focus to keep you productive.

Avatar for tamkargbo
Member since 2017
Good pain reliever. Won't lock you to the couch, but slightly drowsy effects, very light for Indica I think. This gave me a medium level headache.
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for kaospilot777
Member since 2015
Great uplifting outdoor strain from southern Oregon. Purchased as part of "Green Friday" promo. Great for after work relaxation, positive mindset.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PMP
Member since 2014
This will level you out. Nice relaxation medicine....makes the stress melt away. Also made me hungry so good for those with loss of appetite.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Jcwarner
Member since 2016
very stoney! For me it has a very citrus smell with a hint of cherry. One hit, I was melted to the couch! overall a good relaxing high, but non motivated.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for gleneston
Member since 2017
the best indica strain I've tried so far. extremely good for stress and anxiety. no couch lock!
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Mr. Nice
parent
Strain
Nice Cherry

