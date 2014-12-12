ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Night Terror OG is what you get when you combine Blue Dream with Rare Darkness #1 genetics. This cleverly named hybrid sways heavily toward the indica side of the spectrum, inducing relaxing effects that sink deeper in the body over time. You may find your eyelids feeling heavy before long, but don’t let a name like Night Terror OG fool you: a good night’s sleep is on its way. This 70% indica isn’t necessarily a day-ender, as the OG Kush in Rare Darkness’ genes provides a heady, invigorating buzz that deteriorates stress at the end of a long day. These effects are ushered in by flavors of blueberry and fruit with subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

94 people reported 768 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 53%
Sleepy 48%
Euphoric 39%
Uplifted 34%
Stress 44%
Insomnia 40%
Pain 34%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 31%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 2%

Avatar for Chimaera
Member since 2014
Hooooo baby, I just got some last night to treat some worsening insomnia and I am in love with this variety! Took about 0.1g and vaped it through my SSV, the flavors were outstanding, delicious grape and berry with a light piney finish. Took a little while to set in but the relaxation was exceptiona...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for tfallucca
Member since 2016
Superb genetics!! This is a wonderful strain for insomnia, PTSD and anxiety; all of which are extremely heightened for me since I started detoxing from an awful, super heavy benzo 6 weeks ago. I smoked about half of a 1 gram preroll and I don’t remember falling asleep!! I woke up a couple hours late...
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for oneandone
Member since 2015
Excellent strain. Buds a beautiful green and orgnge. Nice dusting of tricomes. Smoke is pungent with hints of berry and diesel. High very nice. Great high high for stress and anxiety and a body high good for sour muscles, pain and insomnia
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for budayuca
Member since 2016
I love this strain it's help me with my stress, gastrointestinal problems
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bostonpro
Member since 2018
This is my Wife’s favorite for sleepy time. She hasn’t found a better strain that helps her sleep. Great flavor and not harsh at all.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Darkness
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Night Terror OG

