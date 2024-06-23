Nino Brown is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelato. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Nino Brown is named after the protagonist of the movie New Jack City, a crime drama about a drug lord in New York. Nino Brown is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Nino Brown effects include feeling cerebral, uplifting, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Nino Brown when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Ball Family Farms, Nino Brown features flavors like cola, honey, and candy. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool. The average price of Nino Brown typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Nino Brown is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in most dispensaries. It has a beautiful appearance with dense buds covered in orange hairs and purple hues. Nino Brown is a perfect strain for those who enjoy a sweet and potent smoke that can boost their mood and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nino Brown, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.