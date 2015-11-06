ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Northern Wreck
  • Leafly flower of Northern Wreck

Indica

Northern Wreck

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 80 reviews

Northern Wreck

Northern Wreck is an indica-dominant strain that combines the dizzying strength of Northern Lights with the complex cerebral sensations of Trainwreck. Get to a comfortable place, because Northern Wreck will leave you melting under the force of its euphoria. With its heavy yields and fast flowering cycle, Northern Wreck is a blessing to commercial growers looking to harvest a lot of product quickly.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

394 reported effects from 53 people
Relaxed 88%
Euphoric 67%
Happy 66%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 37%

Reviews

80

Show all

Avatar for Hookakat1
Member since 2013
This is a very heavy, heady strain. Proceed with caution. It's intense both in a spacey sense and a physical one. Expect gravity to increase a bit and your attention to be focused.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedTingly
Avatar for Purpleranger00
Member since 2015
I think the northern wreck was by far one of my favorites. the 28.96%THC really relaxed me in the head. great for my anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for oneandone
Member since 2015
I picked up this strain on a whim. And I was not disappointed. Especially because he gave it to my at such a decent price. The buds were gigantic. My eighth was one bud that ended up weighing close to 4 grams. The buds are nice and dense mostly green with hues of purple. Nice amount of crystals that...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for cretin71
Member since 2015
Strong stuff. Every time I've bought it, THC is in the 29-31% range, so it's crazy strong. Very relaxing full body high, with cerebral effects and euphoria. First time I smoked it, I settled into the couch after a single small bowl and settled in for a night of Fargo Season 2. I've smoked this seve...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for bearclan21
Member since 2015
31.59% THC 45th Parallel Farms Willamette Valley Salem, Oregon
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Northern Wreck

Photos

User uploaded image of Northern WreckUser uploaded image of Northern WreckUser uploaded image of Northern WreckUser uploaded image of Northern Wreck
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Margaret Cho-G, Hurkle, Flaming Cookies, Pie Face OG, and More
New Strains Alert: Margaret Cho-G, Hurkle, Flaming Cookies, Pie Face OG, and More