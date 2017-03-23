ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Northern Berry

Northern Berry

Meet Northern Berry (or Northernberry), daughter to the power couple Northern Lights #5 and Blueberry. Her father passes on that signature blueberry aroma underscored by notes of earthy hash. Despite its heavy indica influence, Northern Berry delivers a complex balance of cerebral and body effects best suited for late afternoon or evening consumption. Novices, take caution: Northern Berry is intense experience for both mind and body, and may induce an early night’s sleep when overdone. However, for you patients treating pain and insomnia, these crushingly heavy effects may be just what you need to put symptoms to rest.

Effects

118 reported effects from 43 people

    Reviews

    56

    Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
    Member since 2014
    I am a fluffy teddy bear. It feels good to be a teddy bear. So warm and soft with a permanent content grin. And I'm so damn comfortable and cuddly. I was made for sleep. When I was a kid, I used to wonder what my stuffed animal was thinking about. And now I know. That dude was content. I mean, c'mon...
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
    Avatar for LegitLogic
    Member since 2014
    I LOVE THIS STRAIN! OK sorry for caps but I'm serious, northern berry aka "Big Blue" is an amazing Indica with amazing Sativa cerebral effects to complement the heavy indica. This strain smells and reeks of Blueberry more than any other Blueberry strain I've tried I truly can't believe the taste off...
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for HazeRage
    Member since 2011
    First of all this strain is a Washington state bred native. It's a fine cross of Great white shark x northern lights x Dj shorts Blueberry, its a fairly new strain as of 2014. Upon first look this looks like some dank, big chunky frosty semi - dense nugs, minimal red hairs, maximum frostiness. The b...
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
    Avatar for LesTadO
    Member since 2011
    I took a hit and held it... As I blew it out my eyelids became heavy immediately. Wonderful berry taste and awesome Indica high. Very relaxing and tasty. Definitely one of my favorites so far.
    Reported
    feelings
    Sleepy
    Avatar for crazycolton55
    Member since 2014
    This weed has a similar high to blue dream though the flavor is a bit more piney flavored but still very blueberry. Very nice looking buds that are similar to blue dream again but are darker. 4/5
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeHappyRelaxed
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Northern Lights #5
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Blueberry
    parent
    Strain
    Northern Berry

    Photos

