Indica

4.9 16 reviews

Nova

Nova

Nova is Canadian LP Tweed’s version of Pennywise, an indica-dominant cannabis strain with an equal ratio of THC and CBD. This combination of cannabinoids may offer enhanced therapeutic effects for patients treating pain, anxiety, inflammation, stress disorders, and many other symptoms and conditions. Nova combines genetics from Jack the Ripper and Harlequin, who pass on relaxed and focused effects perfect for daytime medicating or productive afternoons. The aroma is subtle, but sweet woody notes with spicy pepper undertones can be detected on the exhale.

Lineage

First strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Second strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
Nova

