NYPD reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain NYPD.

Reviews

56

Avatar for Marlo_Stanfield
Member since 2016
2 grams of 91 Supreme NYPD bho smoked weeks apart to the same effect. This strain makes you horny baby!
Avatar for macksmith
Member since 2018
the ultimate head high, very enjoyable when im going to a fun event
GigglyHappyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Cyber-Dakini
Member since 2018
Phenomenal!
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Cappydanky
Member since 2018
Awesome thick head high smooth funk throughout the WHOLE body
HappyRelaxedSleepy
User uploaded image of NYPDUser uploaded image of NYPDUser uploaded image of NYPDUser uploaded image of NYPDUser uploaded image of NYPDUser uploaded image of NYPDUser uploaded image of NYPD
Avatar for JotaroFloyd
Member since 2018
This is a beautiful strain for: relieving physical and emotional pain, making you goofy, jacking off, snacking, playing video games, listening to music, etc. There isn't a problem with it otherwise, other than the general cottonmouth that comes with any partaking. However, it's not much in comparis...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for blueseas69
Member since 2017
really chill, high focus, just a nice feel good, at ease feeling
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for WeAreTheWildThings
Member since 2018
Maybe it's the batch I have of it. It looks amazing. But it tastes so much like a orange/tangie/jillybean type strain to me. I'm not a fan of that flavor profile. I wonder if the dispensary has Tangie Biscotti mislabeled? If not, this isn't a strain for those that aren't fans of orange zest flavor. ...
Relaxed