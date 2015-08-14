Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a beautiful strain for: relieving physical and emotional pain, making you goofy, jacking off, snacking, playing video games, listening to music, etc.
There isn't a problem with it otherwise, other than the general cottonmouth that comes with any partaking. However, it's not much in comparis...
Maybe it's the batch I have of it. It looks amazing. But it tastes so much like a orange/tangie/jillybean type strain to me. I'm not a fan of that flavor profile.
I wonder if the dispensary has Tangie Biscotti mislabeled? If not, this isn't a strain for those that aren't fans of orange zest flavor.
