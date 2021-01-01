Loading…

OG Dragonfly

THC 16%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Relaxed
Happy
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

OG Dragonfly is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of OG Dragonfly. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

OG Dragonfly effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 8 effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused

OG Dragonfly reviews2

