Powerful. Relaxes, but too much tips scales to paranoia, and a bit of derealization/depersonalization. No fun. Eyelids feel heavy, a feeling of peace with the right amount but too much =couch lock and pins needles. I want to create art, but also want sleep. Makes me feel awake mentally, and happy, chatty, but so present that my eye lids are dry ,nose /mouth tingling. Tasting the pepper but has weird chemically taste. Not at all a fav taste. With too much, I feel cotton ears, dizzy and pressure in my head. I have PTSD and did, and this is not a fav. Too out of body and awareness is like ptsd amplification.