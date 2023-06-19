Pedro's Sweet Sativa
Pedro's Sweet Sativa effects are mostly energizing.
Pedro's Sweet Sativa is a sativa weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, energetic, and talkative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pedro's Sweet Sativa, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pedro's Sweet Sativa strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Pedro's Sweet Sativa strain helps with
- 6% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 6% of people say it helps with Depression
- 6% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pedro's Sweet Sativa strain reviews(18)
e........i
June 19, 2023
So im a total sativa girl and i Absolutely love it this strain! Everytime im going into a negative spiral and take a few hits it always sorts out my thoughts, helps me think clearly. Not to mention its great to for socialising, makes u feel happy fun and super loveydovey. The thc levels are also the lowest Ive ever come across and that’s another plus for me. My favourite sativa strain by far.
R........h
September 26, 2023
Powerful. Relaxes, but too much tips scales to paranoia, and a bit of derealization/depersonalization. No fun. Eyelids feel heavy, a feeling of peace with the right amount but too much =couch lock and pins needles. I want to create art, but also want sleep. Makes me feel awake mentally, and happy, chatty, but so present that my eye lids are dry ,nose /mouth tingling. Tasting the pepper but has weird chemically taste. Not at all a fav taste. With too much, I feel cotton ears, dizzy and pressure in my head. I have PTSD and did, and this is not a fav. Too out of body and awareness is like ptsd amplification.
b........j
November 23, 2023
great social energetic high in small amounts. ego death and not feeling real in larger amounts. that was a weird night man