Pedro's Sweet Sativa reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pedro's Sweet Sativa.
Pedro's Sweet Sativa strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Pedro's Sweet Sativa strain helps with
- 6% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 6% of people say it helps with Depression
- 6% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
e........i
June 19, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
So im a total sativa girl and i Absolutely love it this strain! Everytime im going into a negative spiral and take a few hits it always sorts out my thoughts, helps me think clearly. Not to mention its great to for socialising, makes u feel happy fun and super loveydovey. The thc levels are also the lowest Ive ever come across and that’s another plus for me. My favourite sativa strain by far.
R........h
September 26, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
Anxious
Powerful. Relaxes, but too much tips scales to paranoia, and a bit of derealization/depersonalization. No fun. Eyelids feel heavy, a feeling of peace with the right amount but too much =couch lock and pins needles. I want to create art, but also want sleep. Makes me feel awake mentally, and happy, chatty, but so present that my eye lids are dry ,nose /mouth tingling. Tasting the pepper but has weird chemically taste. Not at all a fav taste. With too much, I feel cotton ears, dizzy and pressure in my head. I have PTSD and did, and this is not a fav. Too out of body and awareness is like ptsd amplification.
b........j
November 23, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
great social energetic high in small amounts. ego death and not feeling real in larger amounts. that was a weird night man
c........y
July 26, 2022
Creative
Focused
Dry mouth
Very comfortable high. This one I always have in my stash. Really helps when I have artist's block. Makes taking in art (music, paintings, theater show, whatever) more enjoyable as well.
R........2
July 27, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Tried a new batch and it smells incredible. Has a very creamy sweet fruity smell, reminds me a lot of blue dream in taste and smell.
e........y
February 10, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
tastes amazing and pretty smooth, gives you a nice body high and lets you be productive throughout the day
T........s
May 22, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Good chill vibes very paranoid and horny tho it might just be because I have a concussion
d........n
May 19, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
My absolute fav.