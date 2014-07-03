ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Phantom Cookies
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Phantom Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid from Northern California that crosses a flavorful Cherry Pie with the resin-heavy Granddaddy Purple. Green and purple hues weave through the buds beneath a crystalline layer of trichomes, from which sprout Phantom Cookies’ electric orange hairs. Its aroma is an intricate blend of earthiness and roasted nuts, accented by sweeter notes of grape and berry. Next comes this hybrid’s crushing euphoria which shakes the mind awake with creativity and happiness. Increase the dose and the brain and body will be overcome with a relaxing haze that dulls nausea, stress, and pain while sharpening the appetite. Phantom Cookies will be ready to harvest outdoors at the beginning of October, but indoor growers will wait 8 to 9 weeks for buds to finish flowering.

Effects

1196 reported effects from 145 people
Happy 66%
Relaxed 64%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 55%
Creative 38%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

212

Avatar for villainet
Member since 2016
This is by far my favorite strain! I have never before smoked any weed that completely and totally killed all my pain. Ever. I know a lady who recently had her foot amputated and she had me bringing her this strain saying it was the only thing that helped the pain. The pain relief only lasts about...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for tarantulateaparty
Member since 2015
Took me 15 minutes to walk from my garage to my couch, and plug in my laptop. 10/10 would recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for 420TokerNoJoker
Member since 2016
Awesome strain works well for my anxiety and depression.Gets me more social so i can function better.I suffer from anxiety depression and obsessive compulsive disorder.Different strains react different for everyone so i cant say everyone will have the same reaction to it as i did but for me it work...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for TheFadedPatriot
Member since 2016
This strain is simply amazing. It had a rich earthy taste which I always find relaxing. It worked great with my anxiety and depression, it was nice to have quick instant relief. It also handles pain well, especially for head aches and migraines but any general pain. This stuff will have you feelin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for bogreen
Member since 2015
This strain is absolutely beautiful in every way. The high is strong and it last long. The smell is very sweet and earthy, giving it a good taste also. This strain also passes the look test with its very green buds filled with thc shining off the edges.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Phantom Cookies

Photos

User uploaded image of Phantom CookiesUser uploaded image of Phantom CookiesUser uploaded image of Phantom CookiesUser uploaded image of Phantom CookiesUser uploaded image of Phantom CookiesUser uploaded image of Phantom CookiesUser uploaded image of Phantom Cookies
