Indica

Pink Bubba

Pink Bubba

Pink Bubba is a mostly indica strain that is said to combine genetics from Bubba Kush and Pink Kush. Earthy pine flavors lead the way with slight floral highlights that bring out this strain’s sweet notes. Perhaps best saved for evening use, Pink Bubba delivers a body-melting blast of physical relaxation alongside dreamy euphoria. 

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

115 reported effects from 44 people

    Avatar for Tkadz
    Member since 2016
    Very potent, great for stress, insomnia and anxiety. It's one of my preferred indica strains. Beautiful nighttime use and aroma in the air!
    Relaxed
    Avatar for Californiabuds
    Member since 2015
    This stuff comes on smoothly, at first you notice the gradually intensifying mind buzz, then comes the completely relaxing body stone and dreamy euphoria. Can be slightly psychedelic, this stuff will give you the munchies bad! you'll want to eat everything in sight but you will be too damn couch loc...
    CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for mattny
    Member since 2016
    Very sweet, skunky, pungent floral smell. Heavy, penetrating terpenes make my mouth water. Very strong essential oils. The effect is extremely relaxed, carefree, good for sleep, decent for pain and appetite. I can really tell the different subtle elements of both strains within pink bubba. Meditativ...
    HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
    Avatar for petethekoala
    Member since 2015
    What a great strain! Very powerful. Can be overwhelming for a beginner. Very complex set of taste dominated by it citrus and pine aroma.Perfect for long video game or LAN-party nights. Great smoke, what else can you ask in life!!! This thing is a powerful and will leave you stoned for a little while...
    EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
    Avatar for JHolden87
    Member since 2015
    This is my favourite strain of all time. Overwhelming Kush smell. The nugs are so dense and sticky they muck up my grinder. The smoke is so smooth and tasty - until it bites you, then you cough like a bitch. Oh my jesus. I'm on my ass for two hours after smoking a .6g joint to myself. Long ti...
    ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Pink Kush
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Bubba Kush
    parent
    Strain
    Pink Bubba

