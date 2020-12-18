Pink Rozay reviews
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
W........h
December 18, 2020
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This ones a winner. My girl barely smokes at all (like a joint takes her a week to finish meanwhile I’ll smoke a 1/4 on a slow night) but I brought a half zip of this home and she basically blazed the whole bag lol she was even asking me when I was fin to get sum mo lol
s........i
February 26, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Going to get more of this strain probably the best ive had so far. I have terrible anxiety and most strains make me feel paranoid and anxious this one is a no brainer if you are someone like me. nice head high but not too heavy, makes your body feel extremely relaxed. Do recommend 10/10🔥🔥
V........0
March 23, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Absolute winner right here. Can find anything wrong with it, great strain. Great head high and feel pretty numb. Great to play a game, watch a movie, meditate, anything chill.
t........m
July 21, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Usually I don’t like indica but Pink Rozay that’s something different. You feel immediately happy and smiling none stop, the body feels relaxed in a good way, helps a lot with pms and any pain related to menstrual cycle. Also tastes great! Really recommended even if indica is not your first choice. Also, it will not bring you to sleep immediately so note if you smoke before bedtime - it’s kinda alerting in the first couple of hours.
R........e
November 5, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Yassss It’s definitely a strain that keeps you creative as well as keeping you fully functional. I’ve experienced only smoking a little bit and having that cerebral boost. Once you smoke too much expect to go to sleep because there’s nothing left but the sensation of pure bliss as you roll into sleep. The effects were quite strong and I am a avid smoker And the strain did exactly what it needed to do. Highly recommend go get your ass some pink rozay
R........a
December 1, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
It’s a good strain, it has helped knock out 80% of a migraine I had. Definitely gets your mental state switching. I suffered getting some complicated math done. Extremely focused and then zoned out… 😂 I think this would be funner with friends or a loved one.
s........y
February 21, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
It had a really nice taste and really nice effects. It eased my anxiety quickly and it was noticeable.
m........1
December 27, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
Hungry
Relaxed
Bro all I got to say is I'm high ass fuck but I'm also kinda energized this shit is good I feel horny with my girl and we fuck using pink rozay using a wax pen called gold coast clear and I fucking loved it