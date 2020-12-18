stock photo similar to Pink Rozay
IndicaTHC 21%CBG 1%
Pink Rozay
Pink Rozay is a potent indica marijuana strain bred by Cookies. Pink Rozay is inspired by the bright, floral flavors you often find when drinking a class of rose - but without the hangover. Smoking Pink Rozay will give you a heavy head high but your body will feel at ease. Because this strain is known to be high in THC, it is important to enjoy in small quantities. Pink Rozay nugs are frosty with muted shades of green and orange. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to chronic pain.
Pink Rozay strain effects
Pink Rozay strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
Pink Rozay strain reviews85
W........h
December 18, 2020
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
s........i
February 26, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
V........0
March 23, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed