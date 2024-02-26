Pink Sprite reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Sprite.
Pink Sprite strain effects
Pink Sprite strain flavors
Pink Sprite strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pink Sprite reviews
c........2
February 26, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Tingly
my body so tingly whenever i’m done smoking hehe. i would recommend this strain to ppl who have a high tolerance or regular smokers. a couple hits had me locked in on my homework fr
c........e
March 9, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Live resin cartridge. Tastes just like a pink lemonade spritzer so the name is very accurate haha. Relaxing but I wouldn't say I'm tired. Hit pretty immediately too. Definitely a new fave
s........7
January 20, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Awesome. Great for people who want sativa dominant hybrids that hit almost immediately from exhale. 10/10 would buy again.