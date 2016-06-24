ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Pink Sunset is the indica phenotype of the delicious indica-dominant hybrid Sunset Sherbert. This sugary strain has roots in Girl Scout Cookies, but pushes the functional sedation of its OG Kush and Cherry Pie parentage into the realm of full-body relaxation. Use this strain after work to unwind or on the way to bed as a dreamy dessert that combats insomnia, chronic pain, and nausea.   

Avatar for ohemgee
Member since 2015
really good. my store calls it pink cookies. high thc, mines 27%+. good night time bud or chronic pain bud.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Forfignewton
Member since 2016
rated AAAA this was one of the nicer smokes I've come across. unbelievable for pain. eradicates anxiety. Leaves me surprisingly functional and clear and makes being active feel good, yet when its time for sleep it helps that too. It combines well with other strains and calmed my digestive tract to t...
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 91Chevy
Member since 2017
Top review as of my writing this is for a different strain. Pink Sunset is the name of an Indica-dominant phenotype of Sunset Sherbert (Girl Scout Cookies x Pink Panties). Pink Cookies aka Wedding Cake is GSC x Cherry Pie. With that out of the way, Pink Sunset delivers powerful body effects with a l...
SleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for michaelwilliam90
Member since 2017
great for after work and want to chill out and relax! taste sweet and berries!
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for chicharon
Member since 2015
This strain smelled like rosewater or hibiscus which was really nice. However, when smoked, the taste was harsh and not so delicious. The high was okay, but i got a little paranoid. It was cheap, though. Would smoke again, but wont be looking for it too hard.
Hungry
Lineage

Strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Pink Sunset

