A popular cannabis strain in Amsterdam, the buds of Power Kush have an abundance of resin with white and orange hairs. The aroma is likened to a sweet skunk smell with a light touch of strawberry and orange. The effects are both cerebral and physical with a THC content up to 16% and a CBD of 0.18%. Flowering time is 7-8 weeks.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
