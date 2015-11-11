ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Power Kush

Power Kush

A popular cannabis strain in Amsterdam, the buds of Power Kush have an abundance of resin with white and orange hairs. The aroma is likened to a sweet skunk smell with a light touch of strawberry and orange. The effects are both cerebral and physical with a THC content up to 16% and a CBD of 0.18%. Flowering time is 7-8 weeks. 

Effects

652 reported effects from 86 people
Relaxed 52%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 44%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 27%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 12%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

114

Avatar for CH33SE
Member since 2014
If you are a medical patient or a recreational user that utilizes Cannabis for it's medical benefits, Power Kush is very much, VERY MUCH, like taking a Soma 350 mg tablet. This is a great strain if you suffer from muscle (back) spasms, need a good night sleep but dislike taking pills to fall asleep,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Belimawr
Member since 2011
Nice body high, hard to concentrate though. Hence the short review :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anglophile1987
Member since 2016
I love this strain. First thing I noticed was that it made me INCREDIBLY calm yet still alert. Not long after, I got EXTREMELY horny. Best strain to take if you wanna get your freak on, in my opinion (Lemon Haze also did the trick for me). The scent is a bit strong if you aren't used to it, but I'd ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for st0n3dp2nd2
Member since 2011
This buds gonna get you frisky. Nice for sitting outside. I would recommend this bud for the afternoon. When I used this bud I took 3 hits from my vape. Its going to be a euphoric type high with no paranoia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoric
Avatar for ClitCommander
Member since 2014
grait strain! to black metaler, listen to Saor!!! great view over great landscapes with this musik. enoy hails
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Power Kush

Photos

