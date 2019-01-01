Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Prayer Tower crosses Appalachia with Lemon Thai. Beautiful dense light green buds covered in vibrant orange hairs produce a sweet, fruity aroma of tropical, hash. Prayer Tower is great if you’re looking for a high that will clear your head and help make the most of a Sunday.