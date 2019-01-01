ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Prayer Tower crosses Appalachia with Lemon Thai. Beautiful dense light green buds covered in vibrant orange hairs produce a sweet, fruity aroma of tropical, hash. Prayer Tower is great if you’re looking for a high that will clear your head and help make the most of a Sunday.

Lineage

Appalachia
Lemon Thai
