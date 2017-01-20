Princess's Tiara, bred by Branden Waite, is the heady cross of parent strains Cinderella's Dream and Headband. Offering a bouquet of pungent terpenes that reek of fuel, sweetness, and earth, the Princess’s Tiara smells very similar to its predecessors. The strain’s effects are uplifting and euphoric but tempered by the strong pull of the Blueberry and Sour Diesel on either side of the cross. Enjoy Princess’s Tiara throughout the day in small doses to improve mood, creativity, and focus.