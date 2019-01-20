ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Killer
  4. Reviews

Purple Killer reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Killer.

Reviews

6

Avatar for Davidthedurantula
Member since 2019
Give that weed presentation and smokability 3/5. Looks great for outdoor smell is unremarkable Taste is not anything to write home about Give the high 8/10. Not too cerebral, can still stay focused pain is relieved.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Chopsticks11
Member since 2019
Very fruity. Tasted pretty fruity too. Buds were nice green with deep orange pisitls. The buds looked pale from all the trichomes. Buds though we’re a little dry. A little harsh during smoking. Very hungry after and a little sleepy. Very very relaxing. The high was fairly strong, but did not last ve...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Adammglass
Member since 2019
This train is very nice to smoke on any occasion. I smoked a joint with my sister we took a walk to a gas station and I felt like I was falling forward at all times we started giggling we couldn’t stop laughing I would say this is a very nice strain. Very pungent not so harsh and smooth smoke would ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for RickyDankweed
Member since 2019
I was first impressed with the density of the flower, covered in red hairs. When first inhaled it took about 20 seconds to start feeling effect. It's a creeper, I just got higher and higher. When I checked the THC levels they were decent (22% + solid, this strain has tested up to 26%). I took m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review
Avatar for Mastabla3ta
Member since 2019
Very nice end of day strain with a unmistakable smooth purple taste. You get the long euohoric bliss (which starts quickly) and the rounded relaxation with mind and body. I usually have trouble getting to sleep and have headaches so after coming across purple killer I had zero problems sleeping and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Marijuana_Florist
Member since 2019
The buds were BIG, dense, green with a hues of red hair, easy to break down, great for my insomnia... was able to help me relax after a long day of work...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted