Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Killer.
Reviews
6
Davidthedurantula
Member since 2019
Give that weed presentation and smokability 3/5. Looks great for outdoor smell is unremarkable Taste is not anything to write home about Give the high 8/10. Not too cerebral, can still stay focused pain is relieved.
Very fruity. Tasted pretty fruity too. Buds were nice green with deep orange pisitls. The buds looked pale from all the trichomes. Buds though we’re a little dry. A little harsh during smoking. Very hungry after and a little sleepy. Very very relaxing. The high was fairly strong, but did not last ve...
This train is very nice to smoke on any occasion. I smoked a joint with my sister we took a walk to a gas station and I felt like I was falling forward at all times we started giggling we couldn’t stop laughing I would say this is a very nice strain. Very pungent not so harsh and smooth smoke would ...
I was first impressed with the density of the flower, covered in red hairs. When first inhaled it took about 20 seconds to start feeling effect. It's a creeper, I just got higher and higher. When I checked the THC levels they were decent (22% + solid, this strain has tested up to 26%). I took m...
Very nice end of day strain with a unmistakable smooth purple taste. You get the long euohoric bliss (which starts quickly) and the rounded relaxation with mind and body. I usually have trouble getting to sleep and have headaches so after coming across purple killer I had zero problems sleeping and ...