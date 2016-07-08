Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very tasty and smooth hitting. Buds have a sweet berry aroma like described. So I was pleased the terps produced a decent flavour. Definelty a Indica stain that eases on slow rather than all at once. Worth the try