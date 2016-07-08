ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple People Eater reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple People Eater.

Avatar for mrzorron
Member since 2018
I am so impressed , the photo here doesn't do it any justice. Love it ,
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Rednaz53
Member since 2016
Great flavor, and great smoke!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for toysoja420
Member since 2018
one of my favs from soja - netics, super fruity berry taste, very pretty and frosty
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Cleepyeyez
Member since 2018
It's like 🔥🔥💨💨💨🍇🍇🍇🍇 👍🏾
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for nwcanna
Member since 2018
I you love purple strains you will definitely love Purple people eater.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for JointJesus420
Member since 2017
Very tasty and smooth hitting. Buds have a sweet berry aroma like described. So I was pleased the terps produced a decent flavour. Definelty a Indica stain that eases on slow rather than all at once. Worth the try
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for iesaamaurree
Member since 2016
Tastes very much like grape. Smoked this while I had a cold(sore throat/cough/congestion) and it didn't irritate my symptoms as much as others did before. Long high as well
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LakeGeneva
Member since 2016
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed