Purple Raine reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Raine.

Avatar for wherethewildthingsgrow
Member since 2016
insane, all around amazing strain. ripped about 5 or 6 bowls in a bong, the first 3 i was skeptical (about the effects). taste was good &amp; different but familiar, but damn a few hits later &amp; the euphoria was 12/10. i am ripped &amp; relaxed all over my body, back pain is mild, not gone comple...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for jan34
Member since 2017
damn this is some good stuff. smell taste all good. My husband likes when I smoke this strain. if you know what I mean. 💚
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Hennessey1221
Member since 2018
Smoke some purple on my birthday today and I must admit it was a nice day time high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for ExplodingSofa
Member since 2018
Not a bad strain at all for anxiety and depression. Taste is average, high is powerful.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for RopeHead420
Member since 2019
Excellent in vape form. Usually vapes are pretty heady or too clear and lucid but this hits the spot like smoking a j of stardawg flower. I could say that's the closest I can compare this one to. The dawg family feel certainly shines with this one. Wonderful fruity and woody taste and aroma.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for yessaid
Member since 2015
I don’t care for this on first try. I feel incredibly physically anxious. My body is one big tense bundle. Mentally feel a little floaty but not a bad mental state. Kinda light and fun, but the physical tension in my body, the exaggerated startle response, just kills the vibe.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TinglyUplifted
Avatar for strawberries
Member since 2015
I danced around my room to Prince songs by myself for like 45 minutes! It was such a nice time! I'm also noticing some nice body relaxation sensations in my legs. A bit rough on the throat, but the effects are worth it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for kooshkween
Member since 2019
i can’t find many words to describe this strain but....wow. purple rain has left me speechless. this strain made me forget i’m emo and depressed! i smoked it in shatter concentrate form, and i nearly cried on the day i used the last of it. purple rain, you inspired me to start writing reviews on le...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed