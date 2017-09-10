Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Raine.
Reviews
25
wherethewildthingsgrow
Member since 2016
insane, all around amazing strain. ripped about 5 or 6 bowls in a bong, the first 3 i was skeptical (about the effects). taste was good & different but familiar, but damn a few hits later & the euphoria was 12/10. i am ripped & relaxed all over my body, back pain is mild, not gone comple...
Excellent in vape form. Usually vapes are pretty heady or too clear and lucid but this hits the spot like smoking a j of stardawg flower. I could say that's the closest I can compare this one to. The dawg family feel certainly shines with this one. Wonderful fruity and woody taste and aroma.
I don’t care for this on first try. I feel incredibly physically anxious. My body is one big tense bundle. Mentally feel a little floaty but not a bad mental state. Kinda light and fun, but the physical tension in my body, the exaggerated startle response, just kills the vibe.
I danced around my room to Prince songs by myself for like 45 minutes! It was such a nice time! I'm also noticing some nice body relaxation sensations in my legs. A bit rough on the throat, but the effects are worth it!
i can’t find many words to describe this strain but....wow. purple rain has left me speechless. this strain made me forget i’m emo and depressed! i smoked it in shatter concentrate form, and i nearly cried on the day i used the last of it.
purple rain, you inspired me to start writing reviews on le...