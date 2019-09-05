Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Washington State’s Hesperides Genetics, Quiver Killer Kush crosses a (White Fire OG x Alien Kush) mother with an (OG Kush x Chemdog x Triangle Kush) father. This sweet, funky classic has a strong fuel flavor. Quiver Killer Kush is a must if you love OGs and want to try all of your favorites in one potent rip.