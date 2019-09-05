ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Quiver Killer Kush
  • Leafly flower of Quiver Killer Kush

Hybrid

Quiver Killer Kush

Quiver Killer Kush

Bred by Washington State’s Hesperides Genetics, Quiver Killer Kush crosses a (White Fire OG x Alien Kush) mother with an (OG Kush x Chemdog x Triangle Kush) father. This sweet, funky classic has a strong fuel flavor. Quiver Killer Kush is a must if you love OGs and want to try all of your favorites in one potent rip.

Reviews

1

Avatar for ZuRrEnARrH
Member since 2019
💜💜💜
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
Quiver Killer Kush