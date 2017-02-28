ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Raspberry Cough

Sativa

Raspberry Cough

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 116 reviews

Raspberry Cough

Raspberry Cough is a 70% sativa strain bred by Nirvana Seeds. A cross between a Cambodian landrace and ICE, Raspberry Cough exhibits clear-headed uplifting effects good for productivity.

Effects

Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

600 reported effects from 83 people
Uplifted 63%
Happy 61%
Energetic 55%
Euphoric 55%
Focused 53%

Reviews

116

Avatar for lostcausesnm
Member since 2013
This is a 70/30 sativa-dominant medicinal hybrid from G&G Genetics that is a cross of Cambodian landrace and Ice that is currently being offered by the original medical cannabis provider in Southern New Mexico. Offering a fragrant nose of sweet fruit and berry, it has a a pleasant dusty, green herb...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for shhurricane
Member since 2016
I think that this is a great sativa overall. I know some sativa's can be a bit over powering and induce anxiety. Overall I found this to be a great bud all around. Good flavor, good buzz, and the weed is just covered in orange hairs. A+
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for soapworks
Member since 2015
This strain is starting to make its round in the Arizona sun, a perfect strain for the summertime, raspberry cough is a straight sativa, being an extreme fan of the famous Strawberry Cough this strain automatically was going into my regularly scheduled strains, RC has an amazing bud structure with m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for DeputyGod
Member since 2017
Nice alternative to GSC when I can't find it for a reasonable price. Woke up with one of more severe migraines that I get. Took a pretty big draw of my hitter and just got spun. After an hour the hardhitting high cooled a bit and settled into some productive pain free time. This was a tad strong and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for julesvars
Member since 2015
Thought-provoking must-have strain for the creative mind. Brings forth an almost poetic and even at times entrepreneurial spirit to one's thought process. A "mind" high for sure. Energetic to the body as well. Spirited strain. Excitable and fun!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Cambodian
parent
Second strain parent
Ice
parent
Strain
Raspberry Cough
Strain child
Blackberry
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Raspberry CoughUser uploaded image of Raspberry CoughUser uploaded image of Raspberry CoughUser uploaded image of Raspberry CoughUser uploaded image of Raspberry CoughUser uploaded image of Raspberry CoughUser uploaded image of Raspberry Cough
Raspberry Cough Bar Cookie Recipe
