Raspberry Cough is a 70% sativa strain bred by Nirvana Seeds. A cross between a Cambodian landrace and ICE, Raspberry Cough exhibits clear-headed uplifting effects good for productivity.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings