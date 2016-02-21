While some argue that Red Congolese is an African sativa landrace, the variety popularized in California weaves in Mexican and Afghani roots, giving it a more indica-like appearance. This colorful palette of landrace strains, which had adapted to their environment over many years, creates a complex profile of effects and flavors. The sativa genetics dominate the physical effects of Red Congolese, resulting in a weightless euphoria that promotes focus and mental clarity. Its energizing properties make Red Congolese perfect for morning treatment of nausea, cachexia, tension, or Alzheimer’s.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects