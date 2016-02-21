ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
While some argue that Red Congolese is an African sativa landrace, the variety popularized in California weaves in Mexican and Afghani roots, giving it a more indica-like appearance. This colorful palette of landrace strains, which had adapted to their environment over many years, creates a complex profile of effects and flavors. The sativa genetics dominate the physical effects of Red Congolese, resulting in a weightless euphoria that promotes focus and mental clarity. Its energizing properties make Red Congolese perfect for morning treatment of nausea, cachexia, tension, or Alzheimer’s.

1218 reported effects from 153 people
Energetic 73%
Focused 66%
Uplifted 60%
Creative 59%
Euphoric 56%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 3%

216

Avatar for iwcwoodson
Member since 2016
I smoked less than half gram to myself and I'm spending the next 4 hours cleaning my house, car, all my bongs and pipes and walked my dog 4 miles. I'm usually a lazy stoner, this is the cocaine of marijuanas. 10/10 Walden Cannabis.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for Fernand
Member since 2014
Focused, bright and level. Like driving down a cleeeer country road, easily making all the turns and not getting lost. Good sense boost with minimal THC flash-chatter or confusion, though it's a very high THC strain. The taste is earthy, citrusy and spicy. The bud is very fluffy and compressible. Su...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for JeNDiNor0620
Member since 2012
I've only seen Red Congo at two clubs in the Bay Area and every time I smoke it I remember why it's probably my favorite strain. I love the reddish hairs on the buds. Super nice high. Everything is chill. Your eyes get droopy and red, but there is no sleepiness effect. It's a full body high with no...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for saintarya
Member since 2014
Red Congolese also known as Red Congo is an uplifting sativa that provides a very creative yet focused high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Hal_Incandenza
Member since 2012
Purchased @HHC in Oakland Sept. 6, 2014 Grown indoors, non-organic Bud was very dense but not hard or dry. Dark green sugar leaves densely populated with mostly white and some amber trichomes. Earthy, somewhat subdued aroma with notes of black tea and apricot. Flavor was pleasantly spicy and balanc...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Mexican
parent
Second strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Red Congolese

User uploaded image of Red CongoleseUser uploaded image of Red CongoleseUser uploaded image of Red CongoleseUser uploaded image of Red CongoleseUser uploaded image of Red CongoleseUser uploaded image of Red CongoleseUser uploaded image of Red Congolese
