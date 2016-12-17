ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Windymarie
Member since 2019
Body pain relief
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for blitzkrieg713
Member since 2018
great strain! crumbles like lemon kush
Reported
feelings
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
Fabulous strain for fibromyalgia!
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Puma2015
Member since 2015
The effect crept up on me later, I became alert and then calming mellow mood, smoke this most of the night and made me pretty focus on this fighting game, It made me want to start conversation and more. it really help me with menstrual cramps kept me comfortable and ease pain. definitely on my list.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 8515indydom
Member since 2018
this rain is definitely not feeling like an Indica to me. It feels like a sativa that makes me want to dance and singing and chat and be super friendly to everybody that I meet. in fact that's what I did.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Vester2018
Member since 2017
Yuck! I am not an Indica girl, so I am a bit of a snob about Indica strains. But I have tried a few that have been whoa, no munchies, no couch lock, just knock my ass out, no weed hang over the next day and a bit of energy to start the day. I got this at The Healing Touch in Encino. I had a mostly g...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for TwistedRose
Member since 2016
Up front she’s a numbly indica, sliding into your nerves and turning them to rubber bands, but when she reaches your head you might start to think thinky thoughts. You might get creative but creating is hard work with this much couch-lock, so maybe just some tv and drawing. You might need snacks for...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Herr comes the BOOM ready or not. I picked up a half gram of Rocklock by Venom Extracts. It's the perfect indica for chillin, there's no sedation. The feeling is slight and my first go around with this strain was flower. Now that I have it in shatter the feeling comes out strong. Also great for rel...
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed