Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The effect crept up on me later, I became alert and then calming mellow mood, smoke this most of the night and made me pretty focus on this fighting game, It made me want to start conversation and more. it really help me with menstrual cramps kept me comfortable and ease pain. definitely on my list.
this rain is definitely not feeling like an Indica to me. It feels like a sativa that makes me want to dance and singing and chat and be super friendly to everybody that I meet. in fact that's what I did.
Yuck! I am not an Indica girl, so I am a bit of a snob about Indica strains. But I have tried a few that have been whoa, no munchies, no couch lock, just knock my ass out, no weed hang over the next day and a bit of energy to start the day. I got this at The Healing Touch in Encino. I had a mostly g...
Up front she’s a numbly indica, sliding into your nerves and turning them to rubber bands, but when she reaches your head you might start to think thinky thoughts. You might get creative but creating is hard work with this much couch-lock, so maybe just some tv and drawing. You might need snacks for...
Herr comes the BOOM ready or not.
I picked up a half gram of Rocklock by Venom Extracts.
It's the perfect indica for chillin, there's no sedation.
The feeling is slight and my first go around with this strain was flower. Now that I have it in shatter the feeling comes out strong.
Also great for rel...