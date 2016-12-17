Rocklock is a cross between the two strains Rockstar and Warlock. The smell of this herb is sweet and fruity. The stone is surprisingly stimulating given that it is primary an indica strain; which has some rather nice advantages when going out to a concert for example. Rocklock tastes hash-like and burns fast and evenly. On the medicinal side, this strain can offer relief from muscle tension and mild to medium aches and pains.
Rocklock
