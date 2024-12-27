stock photo similar to Runtz Mintz
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Runtz Mintz
Runtz Mintz is a hybrid weed strain bred by Fidel and made from a genetic cross of Runtz x (Peach Ozz x Gelatti x Kush Mints). This complex blend of strain creates a profile of citrus, mint, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Runtz Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
