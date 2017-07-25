ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Lucid Dream

Calculated from 96 reviews

Lucid Dream

Lucid Dream is a dynamic blend of Amnesia Haze and Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant hybrid provides a stimulating mix of uplifting Haze effects with the sweet blueberry notes of Blue Dream. Lucid Dream's energetic, uplifting buzz makes it a great daytime choice for patients treating migraines, nausea, and stress.

Effects

573 reported effects from 74 people
Happy 62%
Energetic 58%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 52%
Creative 52%

Reviews

96

Avatar for themisterspider
Member since 2016
My friends have started to jokingly refer to this strain as "Crybaby Weed" because just about every time I have it I start to tear up and get emotional. Some context: I'm a 30 yr old dude who is highly analytical and lives mainly in his head. Lucid Dream, for whatever reason, helps me live in my hea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for Munchiez2
Member since 2014
really good looking resinous buds, very thick trichomes and terrific smell. The taste sides with the smell for the sweet smooth flavor as well which just makes it even better. This stuff killed me a bowl in and put me into a 4 hour nap, plus lucid dreams, and a super dreamy and crazy buzz. I will be...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for stephenmblack1982
Member since 2014
This is one of the truly magical strains that puts Tru|Med so far above any other dispensary in the Phoenix area. Their Blue Dream has achieved legendary status and this creation takes that sweet blueberry candy skunky funky goodness and takes it up another 5 notches. First off, this stuff is LOUD....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for CosmicOwl420
Member since 2015
This review is based off the Lucid Dream from Tru|med in Phoenix which had perfect textbook nugs. This sativa dominate hybrid is a unique strain. It has a combination of the uplifting blue dream high but is overpowered by the racy haze genetics. a definite daytime strain for creative projects but wo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyTalkative
Avatar for siesierra
Member since 2018
MY FAVORITE STRAIN. Everything feels great, music is great, food is GREAT, sex is great, everything is great. If you smoke enough, it’s reminiscent of ecstasy. 10/10 recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Amnesia Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Lucid Dream
Strain child
Satori
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Lucid DreamUser uploaded image of Lucid DreamUser uploaded image of Lucid DreamUser uploaded image of Lucid DreamUser uploaded image of Lucid DreamUser uploaded image of Lucid DreamUser uploaded image of Lucid Dream
