Sea Monkey
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Energetic
Happy
Euphoric
Chemical
Ammonia
Apricot
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Sea Monkey effects are mostly energizing.
Sea Monkey potency is higher THC than average.
The weed strain Sea Monkey is a cross of Gorilla Cookies and Pacific Blue. Grown by Washington brand Falcanna, this indica hybrid cross smells floral and skunky, with notes of dank roses. The Original Glue x GSC cross Gorilla Cookies dominates the smell, while the effect leans toward the super-chill Pacific Blue (Pre ‘98 Bubba Kuch x DJ Short’s Blueberry).
Sea Monkey strain reviews(2)
z........4
December 25, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
K........d
February 1, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Anxious