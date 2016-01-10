Seattle Cough is a potent, sativa-dominant hybrid grown by Dutch Brothers in Washington. Its legend takes root from a clone of Dutch Cough, a sativa-led cross of Northern Lights #5 and Haze #2. In 1991, a small network of American growers, with ties to the original breeders, obtained a Dutch Cough clone from the prized mother plant in Amsterdam. As the plant migrated to North America the growers kept the Cough surname, interchanging the region or city it represented. Starting with Colorado Cough, the genetics spread northwest to include Seattle Cough as well as Canadian Cough.

Seattle Cough (no relation to Strawberry Cough) carries a pungent mix of pine and citrus flavors. The aroma of fresh grapefruit serves as a precursor to the uplifting sativa effects, sparking creativity and dreamy euphoria. Medical patients appreciate Seattle Cough’s ability to curb stress and depression while fighting fatigue and nausea.