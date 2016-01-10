ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.8 53 reviews

Seattle Cough

aka Dutch Cough

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 53 reviews

Seattle Cough

Seattle Cough is a potent, sativa-dominant hybrid grown by Dutch Brothers in Washington. Its legend takes root from a clone of Dutch Cough, a sativa-led cross of Northern Lights #5 and Haze #2. In 1991, a small network of American growers, with ties to the original breeders, obtained a Dutch Cough clone from the prized mother plant in Amsterdam. As the plant migrated to North America the growers kept the Cough surname, interchanging the region or city it represented. Starting with Colorado Cough, the genetics spread northwest to include Seattle Cough as well as Canadian Cough.

Seattle Cough (no relation to Strawberry Cough) carries a pungent mix of pine and citrus flavors. The aroma of fresh grapefruit serves as a precursor to the uplifting sativa effects, sparking creativity and dreamy euphoria. Medical patients appreciate Seattle Cough’s ability to curb stress and depression while fighting fatigue and nausea.

 

Effects

31 people reported 237 effects
Creative 77%
Happy 70%
Energetic 58%
Uplifted 58%
Relaxed 51%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 19%
Inflammation 16%
Stress 16%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

53

Avatar for -Jeremy
Member since 2014
70% Sativa dominant Seattle Cough has potent and powerful euphoric properties. Great for lifting your spirits , provoking deep thought or getting you motivated to accomplish any tasks. It will get you up and going, great for socializing, enjoying a walk with a friend (two legged or four), grooving t...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Rawbrain
Member since 2015
Seattle Cough or The Cough as I call it since I'm from Seattle is my favorite strain of all time (I've smoked since 1970's). It's my daily smoke that is more medicine than recreational It gives an long lasting uplifting high. Very heady with creative thoughts and great feelings of euphoria. Great...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for seattlepoison
Member since 2016
This is strain is strong. Usually it takes me 2-3 bowls to get this high. With Dutch Bros Farm's Seattle Cough it only took one. This is some euphoric sh##.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for receptoraptor
Member since 2015
My new go-to get-shit-done strain. Whenever my thoughts started straying toward procrastination it was much easier than normal to power through what I wanted to put off. It sparked my creativity as well. The best part is I was highly functional and able to think clearly enough to actually DO the goo...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for hydrotherapy23
Member since 2016
I think it gives off a special connection with your heart and soul that your will is given to the God's of Ganga!
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyTinglyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Seattle Cough

Products with Seattle Cough

