Took 2-3 hits of SFV OG KUSH from my pen...and wow. For me, it was an instant tingly body high. Was definitely hungry, but right after, I knocked out. It was like some sort of horse tranquilizer. Slept for two hours, but felt like 10 hours and will sleep again right after this review. The head high ...
There are very new indica strains that hit all the most common symptoms and this is one of them. It’s great for sleep, anxiety, stress, insomnia, spasms. Super load and very frosty. Massive and super dense mugs. Green with light brown hairs. Amazing strain.