SFV OG Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain SFV OG Kush.

Effects

130 people reported 1125 effects
Relaxed 76%
Euphoric 58%
Happy 46%
Sleepy 43%
Uplifted 30%
Pain 46%
Stress 43%
Insomnia 31%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 13%
Headache 5%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

205

Avatar for gh0stblues
Member since 2020
Very chill, I love it and would recommend. Got the best anxiety release ever. 10/10
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for jedNoroG
Member since 2020
Strong Indica. Balanced body &amp; headhigh. Perfect for all Kush lovers.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Tho89
Member since 2019
Took 2-3 hits of SFV OG KUSH from my pen...and wow. For me, it was an instant tingly body high. Was definitely hungry, but right after, I knocked out. It was like some sort of horse tranquilizer. Slept for two hours, but felt like 10 hours and will sleep again right after this review. The head high ...
Reported
feelings
HappyHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for Oppieslaw1130
Member since 2018
I think it's perfect for me and my mind
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for Danky_Dabers
Member since 2019
love this strain for a pre-bed smoke, it let's me get a little appetite to eat then enough calm to relax before bed.
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ohHeyy
Member since 2017
One of my absolute favorites Totally relaxing Super smooth Easy to smoke Love it
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Lmedina2
Member since 2018
There are very new indica strains that hit all the most common symptoms and this is one of them. It’s great for sleep, anxiety, stress, insomnia, spasms. Super load and very frosty. Massive and super dense mugs. Green with light brown hairs. Amazing strain.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for fozzybearo
Member since 2019
I think once you get this it really hits strong but you really get a chance to relax
Reported
feelings