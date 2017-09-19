ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Shaman
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Shaman

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Sativa

4.3 37 reviews

Shaman

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 37 reviews

Shaman

Shaman is a sativa-dominant strain bred from Purple #1 and Skunk. This stinky, uplifting strain, originally crafted by Dutch Passion, is a welcome complement to patients seeking assistance with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. Some also experience moderate psychedelic effects at higher dosages, speaking to the strong heady effects inherent in this stimulating genetic cross.   

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

29 people reported 223 effects
Uplifted 72%
Focused 58%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 48%
Creative 41%
Dry eyes 27%
Dry mouth 27%
Dizzy 24%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

37

more reviews
write a review

Find Shaman nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Shaman nearby.

Photos

more photos

Products with Shaman

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Shaman nearby.