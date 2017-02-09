ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Silverback Gorilla
  • Leafly flower of Silverback Gorilla

Indica

Silverback Gorilla

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 141 reviews

Silverback Gorilla

For the first time, Dian Fossey isn’t the only person able to enjoy life with the gorillas. For those struggling with insomnia and stress, Silverback Gorilla is a must-try strain. While typically gentle and relaxed, this indica can pack a punch. Fast-acting and hard-hitting, the potency of Silverback Gorilla may come as a surprise. Known to be a cross between Grape Ape and Super Silver Haze, this strain is strictly for nighttime consumption. Featuring a musky, piney aroma similar to a morning walk in the forest, this strain provides a truly relaxing experience. While this Silverback isn’t endangered, it is slightly uncommon, making it potentially difficult to find but well worth the trek.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

907 reported effects from 103 people
Relaxed 73%
Sleepy 58%
Euphoric 54%
Happy 48%
Uplifted 26%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 0%

Reviews

141

Show all

Avatar for GirlyAsher
Member since 2013
Silverback Gorrila is one strain the I can definitely say gets me really aroused when I smoke it. I also walked around a fair bit feeling really wise, and felt none of my usual depression or anxiety. The one thing I can say about it though, is that it made me NEED water very badly, so I would reccom...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Kajsa
Member since 2014
My absolute favorite Indica, especially for those who suffer from insomnia! I wake up the next day feeling rested and not groggy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ogkushlvr
Member since 2014
I got this at the HT CC as Veganic Silverback Grape Ape from Buds and Roses and it was fn great! The effects of the indica and haze strangely don't overlap. I felt the deep body pain relief as well as the dreamy head change. Usually hybrids, for me, have the effect of the dominant strain, but Silv...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for xtramoist11
Member since 2016
My budtender told me there was a sale on certain strains that were 25/eighth, so I reluctantly walked over (cause that's usually the weaker/older buds) but was fascinated to find that these weren't inferior strains by any means. I picked this one cause the name is fantastic and I love gorillas. As s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for suitepotato
Member since 2016
Instead of grabbing you by the arm and dragging you around it's wading pool, this Silverback Gorilla sits your ass down and keeps you there until you're ready to go to sleep.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain
Silverback Gorilla
Strain child
Diamond Socks
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Silverback GorillaUser uploaded image of Silverback GorillaUser uploaded image of Silverback GorillaUser uploaded image of Silverback GorillaUser uploaded image of Silverback GorillaUser uploaded image of Silverback GorillaUser uploaded image of Silverback Gorilla
more
photos