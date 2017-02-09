For the first time, Dian Fossey isn’t the only person able to enjoy life with the gorillas. For those struggling with insomnia and stress, Silverback Gorilla is a must-try strain. While typically gentle and relaxed, this indica can pack a punch. Fast-acting and hard-hitting, the potency of Silverback Gorilla may come as a surprise. Known to be a cross between Grape Ape and Super Silver Haze, this strain is strictly for nighttime consumption. Featuring a musky, piney aroma similar to a morning walk in the forest, this strain provides a truly relaxing experience. While this Silverback isn’t endangered, it is slightly uncommon, making it potentially difficult to find but well worth the trek.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects