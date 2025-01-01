Sleepytime OG is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross of Blueberry x Goji OG and released by Honeydew Farms. This is a stony strain ideal for consumers and medical patients who need help with insomnia and muscular dystrophy. Sleepytime OG has the rich same blueberry terps as its parent strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sleepytime OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.