Named after the rap artist and cannabis enthusiast, Snoop Dogg OG is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid strain that is said to contain genetics from Lemon OG and Sour Diesel. The diesel aroma of Snoop Dogg OG dominates the less prominent lemon notes, making this strain remarkably similar to OG Kush in both aroma and bud structure. Snoop Dogg OG begins with a wave of racing creativity that later ebbs into balanced focus and appetite stimulation.

632 reported effects from 77 people
Relaxed 79%
Happy 63%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 40%
Hungry 37%
Dry mouth 22%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 1%

Avatar for paige2432
Member since 2014
I love Snoop OG! It is an amazing smoke: both taste and high! Not only does it have a bomb kush smell it really has sweet aftertaste! A full on body high, couch locked if you want, or adventurous. It has the ability to adapt to whatever you are doing! Daily smoker and I definitely reccomend!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for joeywest51
Member since 2013
Great head followed by relaxing feeling that alleviates pain, stress, and anxiety. Snoop Dogg OG has a powerful taste and pungent earthy smell. Continuous feeling of well being maintains for quite a while. This medicine made me hungry and relaxed at the same time. HIGHLY RECOMMEND going to see Phil ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Chayet
Member since 2014
Snoop Dog OG is a good strain for insomnia. It's also great for your body if you have any pain or inflammation.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
Our Red Rock roses have grown beautifully bonkers since my husbands SnoopDogg pruning last fall...seriously!!...How high can we get?...Verrrrry...Prime420 approved!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Scrappy520
Member since 2015
A very strong strain! Definitely helping me manage my chronic back pain and sciatica. Strong kottonmouth and nasty breath. Two hits helped manage my pain for hours. That's something not much strains have done for me.... I recommend this strain for that true body relaxation we back pain sufferers nee...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
more
reviews
