stock photo similar to Sour Banana Sherbert
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 19%CBD 0%

Sour Banana Sherbert

Sour Banana Sherbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Banana Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sour Banana Sherbert is a powerful and flavorful strain that produces a mix of sour fruit and diesel aromas. This strain is ideal for making concentrates due to its high terpene content. Sour Banana Sherbert is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Sour Banana Sherbert effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Banana Sherbert when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Sour Banana Sherbert features flavors like diesel, sweet, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Sour Banana Sherbert typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Sour Banana Sherbert is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Banana Sherbert, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Banana Sherbert

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sour Banana Sherbert products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sour Banana Sherbert near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Sour Banana Sherbert strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Sour Banana Sherbert strain genetics