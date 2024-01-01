Sour Banana Sherbert
Sour Banana Sherbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Banana Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sour Banana Sherbert is a powerful and flavorful strain that produces a mix of sour fruit and diesel aromas. This strain is ideal for making concentrates due to its high terpene content. Sour Banana Sherbert is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Sour Banana Sherbert effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Banana Sherbert when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Sour Banana Sherbert features flavors like diesel, sweet, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Sour Banana Sherbert typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Sour Banana Sherbert is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Banana Sherbert, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
