Indica
THC 13%

Space Face

5.0(2)
Euphoric
Coming from Portland, OR’s Archive Seed Bank, Space Face is an indica-dominant strain that crosses Skywalker OG and Face Off OG, creating a pungent and powerful kush. Its dense buds give off sweet scents mixed with pine. It tends to start off as a cerebral, euphoric high, but will eventually work its way down into your body for full relaxation. Deep green nugs have dark orange hairs, with trichomes that have an amber hue. Space Face is noted for helping with chronic pain, depression, and insomnia. Be careful with this one—too many tokes and you’ll be stuck on the couch for the rest of the night. 

Space Face effects

1 people reported 1 effects
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric

Space Face reviews2

Products with Space Face

Strains similar to Space Face

We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects

