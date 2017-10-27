ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Stardawg 91 by Deschutes Growery is an indica-dominant combination of incredibly potent genetics. This common-sense cross of Stardawg and Chemdog 91 is a pungent mashup of chemical aromas and powerful physical effects. It expresses aromatic notes of grease and fuel that speak to a varied terpene profile of beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene. While this strain floats around 20% THC, mind your dosage; Chemdawg genetics are famous for their potency, and this strain has a long lineage of Chemdawg descendants. 

3

Avatar for Stormtrooper8000
Member since 2017
Love this strain so much. Have been able to continually sample Deschutes Growery's rendition of it and it's continued to be my favorite thing we have on the shelf. This strain is gently euphoric and relaxing combining some of my favorite effects. The smell is earthy, funky, dank, and nutty, like som...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for gangagal
Member since 2012
I told my dispensary agent to “surprise me” with an 1/8th of something to chill me out and let me sleep. He chose Stardawg. Unfortunately I can’t write a solid review. This is a one hit quit. Literally have been smoking the same bowl all week. One puff and I’m melting into my bed watching Netflix ...
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for brightonbud
Member since 2018
great strain really deisely taste and good for sleeping and reliving anxiety's.
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
Stardawg
parent
Strain
Stardawg 91