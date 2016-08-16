Stevie Wonder is a sativa-dominant hybrid born from the famed foursome of Trainwreck, Sensi Star, Bubba Kush, and Blueberry. These large, frosted buds are a patchwork of sage and dark greens, scented with sweet berry and earthy notes. Stevie Wonder offers a subtle relaxation throughout the body, but even stronger are its uplifted, cerebral-focused effects. Patients have reported this strain’s success in treating migraines, nausea, and pain. Stevie Wonder is available through Bodhi seeds or as a clone in the Colorado area.