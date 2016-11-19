ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Strawberry Dream is a hybrid cross of the Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough strains. With a potency similar to Blue Dream and a smell of sweet strawberries, this sativa-dominant strain will bring considerable head effects.   

Happy 58%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 52%
Relaxed 43%
Energetic 41%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Avatar for Cannalush
Member since 2013
Great Daytime strain. Smells mildly sweet and nutty with a hint of berry. Smoke is so smooth, no cough and a sweet aftertaste. Great medicating strain for depression and anxiety.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Starwberry Cream makes me happy, horny & sleepy. Works great for pain/nausea/insomnia. NO ANXIETY/PARANOIA (a must). Head high heavy but that's what I needed. Body high just what I needed as well. Nuff said; highly recommend for nighttime/bedtime use!
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 4hundred20warspersecond
Member since 2014
This strain makes me very uplifted and want to be around people more, actually talking to them, even online :P. You'll have slight to moderate dry mouth, but it gets really dry if you decide to party. The munchies and/or arousal don't set in until right before your plateau, and the arousal is never ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Sapphyy
Member since 2013
I got a super purple batch of this strain.. which i'm assuming comes from the Blue Dream. Overall look i give a 10/10 - It's super light green with patches of purple throughout. Covered in trichs. Smell? Fruity. Kinda like strawberrys. (Pushing it) Taste? Exactly how it smells. Super smooth smoke an...
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
This is an amazing cross, very very calm high and it tastes just like Strawberry with a hint of Blue Dream. It seems to be best for Anxiety, Pain, Bi Polar, Insomnia. It is definitely a must try for all as it will easily climb to your top 3-5. Definitely recommend it to Noobies and Vets, enjoy this ...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
