Sativa

4.5 25 reviews

Strawberry Satori

Strawberry Satori

Strawberry Satori is a mostly sativa strain, fathered by Satori and mothered by Strawberry Cough. With a sweet grape and strawberry aroma, these buds deliver uplifting, creative effects that are especially useful in treating anxiety and PTSD. In fact, Strawberry Satori was bred as an anti-anxiety medication by prioritizing the presence of Linalool, a calming terpene that affects GABA receptors.

Lineage

First strain parent
Satori
parent
Second strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Strain
Strawberry Satori

