Super Dummiez
aka Super Duper Dum Dumz, Piggy Dumz
We all know stoners are far from stupid, but that doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy zoning out for a bit. Super Dummiez, also called Super Duper Dum Dumz and Piggy Dumz, by Jelly Co helps you wipe your brain with their cross of Watermelon Zkittles x Mochi x Pink Panties BX1. Super Dummiez reeks of blueberry and watermelon, and smokes smoothly like a true indica—you’ll be in the couch, happily. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Dummiez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
