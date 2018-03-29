ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.8 42 reviews

Tangie Cookies

Tangie Cookies by Elev8 Seeds was a no-brainer cross of excellent genetics. Created by crossing GSC Thin Mint and Tangie, this dense, resin-clad bud expresses a loud orange peel aroma. The plant is rather vigorous, offering a generous yield over its 10-week flowering cycle. Tangie Cookies is an extremely potent strain that has been known to produce a terpene profile that can reach 3-5%. Enjoy the stimulating and uplifting effects of Tangie Cookies outdoors or among friends to get the most out of this fine, flavorful flower.   

